TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:31, 06 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Rain and snow forecast for Friday

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Fog, blowing snow, strong wind, black ice, a dust storm are expected in Kazakhstan today, Kazinform reports with the reference to Kazhydromet RSE.

    Fog, ice slick and strong wind of 15-20 mps are expected in Zhambyl region.

    A dust storm and 15-20 mps wind are predicted for Kyzylorda region of the country.

    A snowstorm, 15-20 mps wind and fog are predicted for Akmola, Mangistau, Aktobe, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    15-20 mps wind will blow in Turkestan, Almaty and Atyrau regions. A dust storm will hit Atyrau region.

    A snowstorm, 18 mps wind and dense fog patches are forecast for East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions.

    Dense fog patches will blanket some areas of West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.


