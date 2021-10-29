19:09, 29 October 2021 | GMT +6
Rain and snow forecast for Kazakhstan for next 3 days
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Met Office issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for October 30-November 1, Kazinform reports.
The territory of Kazakhstan is to be under the influence of the Northwestern cyclone which is filled with cold northern air masses will bring precipitation as rain and snow, lower temperatures as well as high wind, accompanied with ground blizzard and ice slick in the north, this weekend.