    15:05, 12 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Rain and snow forecast for Kazakhstan in coming days

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A cyclone is to bring precipitation as rain and snow, high wind and ice slick to Kazakhstan from January 15, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    A cyclone moving fast from the west to will dictate weather conditions in Kazakhstan causing precipitation as rain and snow, gusty wind and ice slick on January 15.

    Temperature is set to rise with -0-5 degrees Celsius forecast for the north at daytime.


    Weather in Kazakhstan
