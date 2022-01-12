Rain and snow forecast for Kazakhstan in coming days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A cyclone is to bring precipitation as rain and snow, high wind and ice slick to Kazakhstan from January 15, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Temperature is set to rise with -0-5 degrees Celsius forecast for the north at daytime.