Rain and snow forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 30

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rain and snow will dominate in most regions of the country today. Fog and ice slick, gusting wind and snowstorm will hit some areas.

Snowstorm, strong wind, fog and ice slick are predicted in Akmola and Karaganda regions.

Ground blizzard, fog and a 15-20mps wind are expected in the East Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions will see fog and black ice today. Wind speed in Zhambyl and Pavlodar regions will rise to 15-20mps.

Fog will blanket Turkestan, Mangystau and North Kazakhstan regions. Snowstorm and a 15-20mps wind will hit North Kazakhstan region.

Gusts of wind in the area of Zhalanashkol Lake in Almaty region will increase to 17-22mps.