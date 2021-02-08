Rain and snow in store for Kazakhstan on Feb 8
Pavlodar region is to brace for occasional blizzard, fog, ice slick, and 15-20mps wind, reaching up to 23-28mps here and there, with gusts of up to 30mps.
North Kazakhstan region is to see occasional blizzard as well as 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 23-28mps, in most places.
Occasional blizzard, fog, and strong wind at15-20mps in the nighttime and daytime, with gusts of up to 23-28mps are forecast for Akmola region.
Karaganda region is to expect blizzard, fog, ice slick, and 15-20mps wind at night and in the afternoon, gusting up to 23-28mps, in places.
Blizzard, fog, ice slick, and wind at 15-20mps, with gusts of up to 23-28mps, are forecast for East Kazakhstan region in places.
Kostanay region is to see occasional blizzard and wind at 15-20mps, gusting up to 23mps.
Occasional fog, ice slick, blizzard, and wind at 15-20mps, with gusts of up to 23-28mps, are to hit Zhambyl region.
Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions are to expect fog, ice slick, 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 23-28mps at daytime, to hit in places.
Aktobe region is to see occasional fog, blizzard, and wind at 15-20mps.
Ice slick is to hit some areas of Almaty region as well as Mangistau region at night and in the morning. Fog and 18-23mps wind are also forecast for Almaty region.