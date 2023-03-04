EN
    09:21, 04 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Rain and snow in store for most of Kazakhstan Mar 4

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Precipitation is forecast for most of Kazakhstan on Saturday, March 4, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    An anticyclone moving from the region of the Black Sea will dictate the weather conditions in the country bringing precipitation to most areas. A mix of rain and snow is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan. Stiff wind and blizzard are also in store for parts of the country.

    Only central Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    Chances of foggy and slippery conditions will be high across Kazakhstan.


