Rain and snow in store for northern Kazakhstan on Oct 10

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The greater part of Kazakhstan which is still under the influence of the anticyclone will enjoy the weather without precipitation. Only the northern, central and southeastern parts of the country are to see precipitation in the form of rain and snow. Fog and strong wind are predicted to hit across the country locally, ice is forecast for the north, dust storm – for the southwest, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Ice, fog, and strong wind at 15-20 mps are to hit North Kazakhstan region here and there.

Fog is to coat Almaty and Zhambyl regions as well as Karaganda region at night and in the morning here and there. Wind is to blow 15-20 mps locally in Zhambyl region.

Strong wind at 15-23 mps is to blow locally in Akmola and Turkestan regions as well as in Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Atyrau regions at day time. Dust storm is to hit Mangistau region in the afternoon.

Frosts with the temperatures ranging between 1-5 degrees Celsius are to linger in Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions.