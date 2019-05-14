Rain and snow mixed predicted in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Rain transitioning to sleet is expected tomorrow in the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the official website of the Nur-Sultan City Hall.

According to the weather forecasters, it will be partly cloudy in the daytime on May 15. Precipitation (rain transitioning to sleet) is expected at night. It will be foggy at night and in the morning. There will be a 7-12 mps northeasterly wind. The air temperatures at night will be -1...- 3° С, in the daytime +10...+12° С.



"On May 16, it will be partly cloudy, without any precipitation. The northeasterly wind will strengthen up to 5-10 mps. The air temperatures will be -1...- 3° С at night and +13...+15° С in the daytime.

May 17: partly cloudy, no precipitation. The speed of the easterly and southwesterly wind will reach 5-10 mps. The temperatures will be +1...+ 3° С at night, +19...+21° С in the daytime," Kazhydromet forecasters say.