EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:27, 22 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Rain and snow mixed to hit northern, northwestern regions Oct 22

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Under the impact of the Northen cyclone trough and frontal-type precipitation, most regions of the country will see unstable weather conditions today, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    A mix of rain and snow is forecast in western, northwestern, northern and eastern regions. Heavy precipitation (rain and snow mixed), low-level snow drifting will hit northwestern and northern areas.

    Fog will blanket central parts of the country.

    Astana: partly cloudy, rain, wind speed from 9-14ms/s to 15-20m/s, +5+7°C at night, +11+13°C in the daytime.

    Almaty: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 2-7m/s, +7+9°C at night, +20+22°C in the daytime.

    Shymkent: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed from 8-13m/s to 15-20m/s, +8+10°C at night, +26+28°C in the daytime.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Weather in Kazakhstan News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!