    07:42, 22 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Rain and snow predicted in Kazakhstan 22 Feb

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A mix of rain and snow is forecast for western and northwestern Kazakhstan on Tuesday, 22 February. The rest of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Parts of Almaty, Zhambyl, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Mangistau regions will be steeped in fog.

    Blizzard is expected to pound Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Kostanay regions.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 18-23 mps in parts of Almaty and Zhambyl regions.

    Black ice will coat roads in parts of Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.


