    21:46, 04 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Rain and snow to batter Kazakhstan’s south and east Fri

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Heavy snow and rain will batter tomorrow the country’s south and east, while ice-slick, fog and ground blizzard will grip 7 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    North Kazakhstan will brace on March 5 for snow, rain, fog, snowstorms and ice-slick. High wind will gust up to 23-28 m/s locally.

    Fog, ground blizzard, ice-slick will hit on Friday Karaganda region.

    East Kazakhstan will face heavy precipitations (snow and rain), ice-slick, high wind gusting 15-20 m/s.

    Heavy snow and rain are also expected in Turkestan region in the morning and nighttime.

    Ground blizzard, fog and ice-slick will sweep through Akmola region on Friday with wild wind predicted locally.

    West Kazakhstan is set to observe fog and ice-slick, while Kyzylorda region will wake up to foggy streets.

    Ground blizzard, fog and ice-slick will grip Aktobe region tomorrow.

    On March 5 strong wind will sweep through Atyrau region.

