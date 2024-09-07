Rain and snow to batter Kazakhstan Sat

A storm alert was issued for 15 regions of Kazakhstan on September 7, Kazinform News Agency reports referring to Kazhydromet.

Rain and snow, thunderstorms are expected in Almaty, while the extremely high fire threat remains in effect in Shymkent city, West Kazakhstan, Turkistan and Atyrau regions.

Heavy precipitations are set to batter Zhetysu, Almaty and Zhambyl regions.

High wind is forecast to sweep through Akmola, Ulytau, and Abai regions.

Thunderstorms are set to strike today Kostanay region.

Rain and snow are forecast to batter East Kazakhstan with ground frosts predicted at night.

Karaganda region is to brace for hail on Saturday with high wind gusting 15-20 m/s locally. Ground frosts are also expected at nighttime.