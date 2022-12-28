Rain and snow to batter Kazakhstan Wed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The cyclone shifting from the northwest is expected to bring today rain and snow to the western regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

The northwest, north and central parts of Kazakhstan are set to face snow, the south rain and snow, while the southeast and east are expected to enjoy weather without precipitations, it said in a statement.

The west, north and south are forecast to wake up to foggy streets today. Ice slick is set to grip the south, west, and southeast. High wind is expected to sweep through the country’s east.