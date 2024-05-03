Rain and snow to grip Kazakhstan Fri

The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face today unsteady weather with thunderstorms, rain and snow predicted in the country’s north at night, Kazinform News Agency reports.

High wind, squalls, dust storms, and fog are in store throughout Kazakhstan.

Ground frosts are expected in North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions at nighttime.

The fire threat remains high in Mangistau, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Turkistan, Aktobe, Abai and Ulytau regions locally.