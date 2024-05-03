EN
    07:35, 03 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Rain and snow to grip Kazakhstan Fri

    Rainy weather
    Photo credi: Kazinform

    The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face today unsteady weather with thunderstorms, rain and snow predicted in the country’s north at night, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    High wind, squalls, dust storms, and fog are in store throughout Kazakhstan.

    Ground frosts are expected in North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions at nighttime.

    The fire threat remains high in Mangistau, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Turkistan, Aktobe, Abai and Ulytau regions locally.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
