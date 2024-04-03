Rain and snow to hit east of Kazakhstan Apr 3

Western areas of Kazakhstan will stay under the impact of anti-cyclone today, due to which no precipitation is predicted there, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.

Eastern regions, on the contrary, will see rain and snow, while southern regions will be hit by rain and thunderstorm.

Fog and strong wind are forecast across the country.

Black ice will form on the roads in northern, eastern and central parts.

A dust storm will hit western areas.