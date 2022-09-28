Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A mix of rain and snow is expected today in northern, eastern, and central regions as well as in mountainous areas of southeastern regions of the country. Western and southeastern regions will be hit by rains as well.

Other regions will see no rain. Some areas will be hit by strong wind. Thunderstorms and dust storms are predicted in western regions. Fog and ice slick are forecast in the north of Kazakhstan.

Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) are forecast in the daytime in northern and eastern areas of the East Kazakhstan region.

Fire risk remains extremely high in Zhambyl, Turkistan, Kyzylorda regions, and in the south of Atyrau region.

Astana: partly cloudy, rain and snow, wind speed 5-10m/s, +2°C at night, +2+4°C in the daytime.

Almaty: partly cloudy, no precipitation, wind speed 3-8m/s, +11+13°C at night, +20+22°C in the daytime.

Shymkent: sunny weather, no rain, wind speed 8-13m/s, +7+9°C at night, +24+26°C in the daytime.



