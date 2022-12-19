EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:47, 19 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Rain and snow to hit northern, western regions Dec 19

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rain and snow are forecast in western, northern, and northwestern regions of Kazakhstan today, Kazhydromet says.

    No precipitation is expected in southern, southeastern, eastern and central parts.

    Ground blizzard, ice-slick, and gusting wind up to 15-20m/s are predicted for western, northern and northwestern regions as well. Fog will blanket North Kazakstan, Karaganda, Atyrau, Almaty, Mangistau regions, as well as mountainous areas of Zhambyl and Turkistan regions.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!