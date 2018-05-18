Rain and strong wind expected today in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal passages running through the major part of Kazakhstan lead today to rain, thunderstorm. The south of Kazakhstan only is to enjoy the weather without precipitation, Kazhydromet informs.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23-28 m/s, and fog are expected today in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions. 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 25 m/s wind is forecast to blow in Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Almaty, and South Kazakhstan regions.