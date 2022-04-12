Rain and strong wind to batter Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rains are set to batter today the greater part of Kazakhstan, while heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected in the south, Kazhydromet reports.

High wind, squalls, fog, and dust storms are in store countrywide, it said in a statement.

Thunderstorms are to strike Almaty, Zhambyl regions. High wind up to 15-20 m/s is to sweep through the regions locally.

Akmola, Karaganda, and Kyzylorda regions are also to face today thunderstorms and strong wind up to 15-20, 23-28 m/s.

Wild wind gusting up to 15-20, 25 m/s is forecast to roll through North Kazakhstan.

Thunderstorms and high wind are predicted to grip Atyrau, Mangistau regions today.

Aktobe is to wake up to foggy streets.

Thunderstorms are to strike also West Kazakhstan, while the wild wind is expected to sweep through East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions.