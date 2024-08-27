Rain and thunderstorm forecast across Kazakhstan Aug 27

Under the impact of the Northwestern cyclone, most parts of Kazakhstan will brace for unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm. Only western and southwestern regions will see no precipitation today, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to Kazhydromet, wind speed will intensify across the country, with fog to descend in northern and eastern areas in the morning. Dust storm will hit southern region and Kyzylorda region will experience squall.

Fire hazard is reported to be high in Abai, Ulytau region, west and center of West Kazakhstan region, center and southeast of Atyrau region, southeast and northeast of Mangystau region, northwest and center of Kyzylorda region, north and east of Zhetysu region, northwest, center and east of Karaganda region, south of Aktobe region, west, north of Almaty region, and west of East Kazakhstan region.

Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Mangystau regions, south of East Kazakhstan region, south of Karaganda region, south and east of West Kazakhstan region, south of Ulytau region, west, northwest and south of Abai region are warned of extremely high fire threat.