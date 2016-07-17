Rain and thunderstorm forecast for Kazakhstan Jul 17

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms as well as stifff wind will cover most regions of Kazakhstan on Sunday. Sunny weather is forecast for western and southern parts of the country, Kazhydromet says,

Forecasters predict thunderstorm, foggy weather, hail as well as strong wind up to 15-20 m per s for Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.



Wind speed in Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions will increase up to 15-22 m per s. Hail is possible.



Thunderstorms will strike Almaty, Zhambyl regions and in the daytime Aktobe region with wind speed to rise to 15-20 m per s.



Gusts of wind in Atyrau region will rise to 15-22 m per s. Dust storm is expected too.



Fervent heat is predicted for Atyrau, Almaty, West Kazakhstan regions, in some areas of South Kazakhstan, Mangistau and Aktobe regions.



Extremely high fire risk is forecast for South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Karaganda and Atyrau regions.