Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan Aug 31

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The atmospheric fronts passing through the territory of Kazakhstan will bring unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm to most regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

Heavy rainfall and gusty wind will batter northwestern, northern, southern, and southeastern regions. Hail is possible. Dust storm is forecast in the southwest and south of the country. Fog will blanket northwestern, northern, and southeastern areas.

Fire risk remains extremely high in Zhambyl region, eastern and central areas of Kyzylorda region, in the northwest, south of Atyrau region, in the northern areas of Almaty region, in the west of Aktobe region, in the southwest, northwest, east of West Kazakhstan region.

Fire hazard will be high in northern, central areas of West Kazakhstan region, in Pavlodar, Karaganda regions, in the south of Ulytau region, in the west and in the north of Abai region and in the northeastern and central areas of Zhetysu region.