Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan May 9

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rain and thunderstorm is forecast across Kazakhstan on May 9 due to the cyclone trough and atmospheric fronts caused by it, Kazinform learned from the national weather service.

The anti-cyclone will stay in the eastern, southern and southeastern regions which will bring no precipitation there. Strong wind is forecast across the country, with a dust storm to hit southern and western regions. Hail is predicted for western parts in the daytime.

Ground frost to -2°C is forecast in northern areas of Kostanay region.

Fire risk remains extremely high in central part of Kostanay region and in the east of Kyzylorda region.