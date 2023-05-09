EN
    00:29, 09 May 2023

    Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan May 9

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rain and thunderstorm is forecast across Kazakhstan on May 9 due to the cyclone trough and atmospheric fronts caused by it, Kazinform learned from the national weather service.

    The anti-cyclone will stay in the eastern, southern and southeastern regions which will bring no precipitation there. Strong wind is forecast across the country, with a dust storm to hit southern and western regions. Hail is predicted for western parts in the daytime.

    Ground frost to -2°C is forecast in northern areas of Kostanay region.

    Fire risk remains extremely high in central part of Kostanay region and in the east of Kyzylorda region.


