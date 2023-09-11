Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan Sep 11

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rain and thunderstorm is forecast today in most areas of the country, with heavy rainfall expected in in northern, northwestern, southwestern and central regions, Kazinform reports via Kazhydromet.

Gusting wind will hit across the country. Hail is possible in northern, northwestern, southeastern and central regions. Fog will descend in northwestern parts, and dust storm is predicted for the south of the country.

Fire risk remains extremely high in central, eastern and southern areas of Kyzylorda region, northwestern and northeastern parts of Atyrau region, south of Karaganda region, Ulytau region and in southwestern areas of West Kazakhstan region.

Fire hazard is reported to be high in northwestern, southern and central areas of West Kazakhstan region, in the south of Pavlodar region, in northwestern, southern and central areas of Mangistau region.