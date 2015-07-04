EN
    10:53, 04 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Rain and thunderstorm in most parts of Kazakhstan today and dust storm in south and west

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain and thunderstorm, strong wind are expected in most parts of Kazakhstan today, July 4. Moreover, in the northern and eastern parts of the country, hail can be a possibility. No precipitation is expected in south and southeastern Kazakhstan but dust storm, "Kazhydromet" reports.

    Strong wind is expected in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan regions with a possibility of hail.

    Strong wind in spots is expected in Kostanay, Aktobe, Karaganda, South kazkahstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangystau regions and a dust storm in Kyzylorda region.

    Strong wind and a dust storm are forecast for Almaty region.

    However, strong heat will remain in Zhambyl, Almaty, South kazakhstan and Mangystau regions.

    High fire risk remains in most of the regions of the country.

