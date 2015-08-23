Rain and thunderstorm, strong wind and hail expected in Kazakhstan on August 23

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The major part of the territory of Kazakhstan will be under the influence of the anticyclone. Thus, rain and thunderstorm, strong wind and hail are expected in many parts of the country. Fog is also expected in spots in northwest of the country at night. However, southern and western regions of the country are not expected to have any precipitation, the committee for emergency situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

Strong wind and thunderstorm in spots are expected in Akmola region today.

Strong wind and thunderstorm during the day are forecast for Pavlodar region and at night for Karaganda and Zhambyl regions.

Thunderstorm, hail and strong wind are expected in North Kazakhstan region.

Thunderstorm at night and god in the morning and strong wind during the day are expected in Kostanay region.

Strong is forecast for South Kazakhstan region.

Thunderstorm in spots, hail and strong wind are forecast for Almaty region for today as well.

Besides, a high fire risk will remain in some regions of the country.