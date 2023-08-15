Rain and thunderstorm to batter Kazakhstan Aug 15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rain and thunderstorm will batter most areas of the country on Tuesday, August 15, Kazinform learned from the national weather service Kazhydromet.

Rain and sleet are forecast in mountainous areas of southeastern Kazakhstan.

Southern regions only will see no precipitation today.

Strong gusts of wind are forecast across the country. Fog will blanket northern regions in the morning. Hail is possible in the northern and eastern parts of Karaganda region.

Temperatures will surge to +37°C in the daytime in Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan regions.

Fire hazard will be extremely high in Atyrau, Mangistau, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Aktobe regions, in the south of Kostanay region, in central areas of Karaganda region, in northern, central areas of Almaty region, in the north, west, south and desert areas of Turkistan region, in the west, southeast, central areas of West Kazakhstan region, and in the west of Zhetysu region.

Fire hazard will be high in West Kazakhstan region, in the north and east of North Kazakhstan region and in the west of Akmola region.