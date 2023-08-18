Rain and thunderstorm to batter Kazakhstan in 3 days coming

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will brace for unsteady weather with rain and thunderstorm from August 19 to 21, Kazinform learned from the national weather service Kazhydromet.

Heavy rainfall is forecast in northern regions. Hail is possible there. Strong gusts of wind will hit across the country. Temperatures will drop to +20+25°C in northern regions, while other regions will not see significant change in temperatures.