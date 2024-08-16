Rain and thunderstorm to hit Astana, Almaty, Shymkent in 3 days coming

Kazhydromet national weather service predicts rain and thunderstorm in Kazakhstan’s Astana, Almaty, Shymkent cities in the nearest three days, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Astana

August 17: partly cloudy, rain and thunderstorm in the daytime, wind speed 9-14 meters per second, +10+12°C at night, +22+24°C in the daytime.

August 18-19: partly cloudy, intermittent rain, thunderstorm, wind speed 9-14 meters per second, +11+13°C at night, +22+24°C in the daytime.

Almaty

August 17: partly cloudy, intermittent rain, thunderstorm, wind speed 3-8 meters per second, sometimes gusting to 13 meters per second during thunderstorm. Nighttime temperatures at +21+23°C, daytime temperatures at +30+32°C.

August 18: partly cloudy, intermittent rain, sometimes heavy rain, thunderstorm, hail and squall. Wind speed at 3-8 meters per second, sometimes gusting to +15+20 meters per second, nighttime temperatures at +17+19°C, daytime temperatures at +23+25°C.

August 19: partly cloudy, intermittent rain at night, thunderstorm, wind speed 3-8 meters per second, sometimes gusting to 13 meters per second, +15+17°C at night, +25+27°C in the daytime.

Shymkent

August 17: partly cloudy, intermittent rain and thunderstorm in the afternoon, wind speed 8-13 meters per second, gusting to 15-20 meters per second in the daytime, +17+19°C at night, +30+32°C in the daytime.

August 18: partly cloudy, intermittent rain, thunderstorm, wind speed at 8-13 meters per second, gusting to 15-20 meters per second, +18+20°C at night, +30+32°C in the daytime.

August 19: partly cloudy, no precipitation, winds 8-13 meters per second, +16+18°C at night, +30+32°C in the daytime.