Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Aug 22

Due to the Northwestern cyclone, most regions of Kazakhstan will brace for unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm on Thursday, August 22, Kazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.

Hail is expected in the country’s northwest, north and center in the daytime, with squall to hit northwestern and southern regions. Heavy rainfall will batter northwestern and northern regions as well.

Only western and southeastern areas will see no precipitation today. Strong wind is forecast across the country, and fog will blanket eastern parts in the morning. Fervent heat will grip Atyrau region in the daytime.

Fire hazard remains high in Atyrau, Abai regions, in the north of Ulytau region, east, center of West Kazakhstan region, west, southeast of Mangystau region, northwest of Kyzylorda region, and in the northeast of East Kazakhstan region.

Extremely high fire risk is expected in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl regions, west and north of Almaty region, northwest and center of Mangystau region, southwest, south and northeast of Atyrau region, south and center of East Kazakhstan region, east and south of Karaganda region, south of Ulytau region, west, northwest and south of Abai region, as well as in the south of West Kazakhstan region.