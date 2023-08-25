Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Aug 25

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most areas of Kazakhstan will brace for unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm, squall and gusting wind today, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Hail is possible, the met service adds.

Heavy rainfall is predicted for northern and northwestern regions, while southern areas will face a dust storm.

Heatwave and high temperatures up to +35+37°C will persist in Zhetysu, Abai, Almaty regions.

Fire risk is reported to be extremely high in Mangistau, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda regions, in western, eastern and southern areas of Aktobe, Atyrau regions, in the south of Kostanay region, in western, central areas of Zhetysu region, in southwestern and eastern areas of Mangistau region and in northern parts of Almaty region.

Fire risk remains high in northern and central areas of West Kazakhstan region, and southern areas of Almaty region.

Fire hazard will be high in Ulytau, Abai, East Kazakhstan regions, in the west of Pavlodar region, in southern and central areas of Karaganda region.