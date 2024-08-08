Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Aug 8

Kazhydromet national meteorological agency predicts unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm, squall and hail in most parts of Kazakhstan on Thursday, August 8. Heavy rainfall is forecast in western and northwestern regions, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Only southern and southeastern areas will see no precipitation.

Wind speed will intensify across the country. Dust storm will hit southern regions, and fog will cover northwestern and northern areas in the morning.

Fervent heat will grip Almaty, Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Ulytau, Zhetysu regions, and south of Abai region in the daytime.

Scorching heat is expected in the south of Kyzylorda region, north and center of Almaty region, desert areas of Turkistan region, and north and center of Zhetysu region.

Fire hazard is reported to be high in Almaty, Atyrau, Abai regions, in the east of Ulytau region, west, northeast of south of Karaganda region, west and center of Aktobe region, south, east, and center of West Kazakhstan region, center of East Kazakhstan region, southwest of Akmola region, as well as southeast and center of Pavlodar region.

Extremely high fire risk is predicted in Mangystau, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Ulytau, and Zhetysu regions, west, north and center of Almaty region, south of Atyrau region, south of Kostanay region, south and east of Aktobe, East Kazakhstan regions, as well as Abai region.