11:46, 12 August 2024 | GMT +6
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan in 3 days
The North-Atlantic cyclone will determine the weather in the territory of Kazakhstan on August 13-15, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to Kazhydromet, unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm, squalling wind and hail is expected in most parts of Kazakhstan.
“Heavy rainfall is forecast on August 13 in the country’s northwest and north, on August 14-16 in the west, northwest and north. Strong wind will hit countrywide. Daytime temperatures in the south and east will surge to +35+38°C, while in other parts the mercury may vary from +18+26°С to +22+33°С,” a statement from Kazhydromet reads.