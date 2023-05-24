EN
    13:45, 24 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan in 3 days coming

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s national weather service Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast report for May 25-27, Kazinform reports.

    Mets say, rain and thunderstorm are forecast in most regions of the country in three days coming. Fair weather with no precipitation is expected in northwestern regions.

    Strong gusts of wind will hit across the country. Dust storms will batter southwestern and southern regions.

    Temperatures will increase to +27+35°C in western areas, +25+30°C in northwestern regions, +25+33°C in southern areas and +23+30°C in southeastern regions. Meanwhile, in northern, eastern and central regions, the mercury will drop to +18+27°C.


    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
