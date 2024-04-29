Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming

Most areas of Kazakhstan will see unstable weather in three days coming due to the impact of atmospheric fronts, says Kazhydromet press secretary Alina Ismagulova, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Rain and thunderstorm are forecast across the country. Mountainous areas of the southeast will be hit by rain and snow.

“Only southwestern, northwestern and central parts will see no precipitation. Wind speed will intensify countrywide. Hail is possible in western and northern regions. Squall and dust storm are predicted for southwestern and southern parts. Fog will cover southeastern areas,” Alina Ismagulova said at a briefing.

She added that frost to -2°C will grip eastern and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region at night.

Fire threat is expected to be high in Mangistau region, in central and southern areas of Kyzylorda region, in the north of Turkistan region, in the south of Atyrau region, in the north of Zhetysu region, in the south of Abai region and in the south of Karaganda region.