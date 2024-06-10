EN
    07:15, 10 June 2024

    Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 10

    Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 10
    Photo credit: freepik.com

    Unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm is reported to prevail in major part of Kazakhstan on Monday, June 10. Northern regions will see heavy downpour, hail and squall, Kazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.

    Fervent heat is forecast in the daytime in Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Agtyrau, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Zhetysu, Ulytau, Zhambyl regions, in the south of Aktobe and Abai regions, in the west and desert areas of Turkistan region.

    The national weather service warns of high fire threat in Mangistau, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Zhetysu, Ulytau regions, in the west and north of Kyzylorda region, in the west of Aktobe region, in the south of Kostanay, West Kazakhstan and Abai regions, in the south and central part of Karaganda region.

    Extremely high fire risk persists in Atyrau, Turkistan regions, in the west of West Kazakhstan region, in the south, northeast, and central part of Kyzylorda region, in the north, east and central area of Mangistau region, in the south of Aktobe region, in the west and east of Zhambyl region.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
