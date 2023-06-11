EN
    09:41, 11 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most areas of the country will see unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm today, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Fair weather will stay in western, northwestern and central regions only.

    Strong wind will hit across the country with a dust storm forecast in southern regions. Hail is possible is northern, eastern and central areas.

    Squall is expected in eastern and southern regions.

    Fervent heat persists in most parts of Atyrau, Mangystau, Aktobe regions and in the south of the West Kazakhstan region.

    Fire risk remains extremely high in Turkistan, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Mangystau, Zhambyl, Akmola, Zhetysu, Abai regions, in the north, east and south of Atyrau region, in the north, northwest of the East Kazakhstan region, in central areas of Ulytau region, in the south of Karaganda region, in the south of Kostanay region, and in the north of Pavlodar region.

    High fire risk persists in the east and southeast of the West Kazakhstan region.


