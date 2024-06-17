Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 17

Rain and thunderstorm will hit most parts of Kazakhstan on Monday, June 17, with heavy rainfall, hail and squall predicted for northern regions. Only southwestern and southern parts will enjoy fair weather today, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.

Scorching heat will persist in the daytime in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Mangistau, Kyzylorda regions, in the south of Kostanay region, south of Ulytau and Atyrau regions and west of Aktobe region.

Fire threat is reported to be high in Ulytau, Zhambyl, Almaty regions, in the south, north of West Kazakhstan region, in the west, northeast and central part of Aktobe region, on the coast of Mangistau region, in central areas of Abai region, in the west and central part of Karaganda region, in the south of Kostanay, East Kazakhstan regions, in the northwest and east of Kyzylorda region.

Atyrau, Mangistau, Turkistan, Kyzylorda regions, west of West Kazakhstan region, west and south of Aktobe region, west, east and south of Zhambyl region, central areas of Almaty region, south of Kostanay and Karaganda regions, east of Zhetysu region, south of Abai region, and central areas of Ulytau region are warned of extremely high fire threat.