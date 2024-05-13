Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan May 13

Unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm is predicted in most parts of Kazakhstan on Monday, May 13, Kazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.

Heavy rainfall will hit northern areas, and hail is possible in northwestern, northern, southwestern, and southeastern regions. Strong wind is forecast countrywide, with squalling wind to batter northwestern and northern parts. Fog will blanket eastern areas in the morning.

Fire threat is expected to be high in the west, south of Karaganda region, in central areas of Ulytau region, in the south of Aktobe region, in the south of Abai and Kostanay regions, in the west, south and central parts of West Kazakhstan region, in the west of Atyrau region, in the southeast of East Kazakhstan region, in the west of Kyzylorda region, in Kazaly district of Kyzylorda region, in the west and desert areas of Turkistan region.