Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan May 15

Most parts of Kazakhstan will see rain and thunderstorm on Wednesday, May 15. Heavy rain, hail and squall will batter eastern and central areas. Only northern, northwestern and southeastern regions will enjoy no precipitation today, Kazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.

Wind speed will increase across the country, and fog will blanket northern, northeastern and central areas.

Fire threat is reported to be high in the west, south of Karaganda region, in central areas of Ulytau region, in the south of Abai, Aktobe, Kostanay regions, in the northwest of Atyrau region, in the southeast of East Kazakhstan region, in the west, east of Kyzylorda region, in the west, northwest, southwest of West Kazakhstan region, and in the east of Zhetysu region.

Extremely high fire risk persists in Kazaly district of Kyzylorda region, in desert areas of Turkistan region, and Urzhar district of Abai region.