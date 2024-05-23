EN
    07:46, 23 May 2024

    Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan May 23

    Photo credit: pexels.com

    Unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm, as well as squalling wind is forecast in most parts of Kazakhstan on Thursday, May 23. Hail is possible in northern and eastern regions, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.

    Gusting wind will hit across the country, while foggy conditions are predicted for northwestern and northern areas.

    Fire threat remains high in the south of Kostanay region, in the northwest of Atyrau region, in the east of Kyzylorda region, in the west and southwest of West Kazakhstan region, in the northwest and southeast of East Kazakhstan region, and in central areas of Abai region.

    Extremely high fire risk persists in the south of Abai region and in desert areas of Turkistan region.

