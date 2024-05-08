EN
    09:15, 08 May 2024

    Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan May 8

    Photo credit: Freepik.com

    Due to the cyclone and  fronts caused by it, most parts of Kazakhstan will see rain and thunderstorm, with heavy rainfall and hail to batter western regions. Only northern regions will enjoy fair weather and no precipitation today, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    As Kazhydromet informed, wind speed will intensify across the country, with squall predicted for southern areas. Fog is forecast in southwestern, northwestern regions.  

    Fire threat remains high in southern regions, in central areas of Karaganda  and Ulytau regions, in the west of Kyzylorda and Turkistan regions, and in the south of Abai region. 

