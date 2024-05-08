Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan May 8

Due to the cyclone and fronts caused by it, most parts of Kazakhstan will see rain and thunderstorm, with heavy rainfall and hail to batter western regions. Only northern regions will enjoy fair weather and no precipitation today, Kazinform News Agency reports.

As Kazhydromet informed, wind speed will intensify across the country, with squall predicted for southern areas. Fog is forecast in southwestern, northwestern regions.

Fire threat remains high in southern regions, in central areas of Karaganda and Ulytau regions, in the west of Kyzylorda and Turkistan regions, and in the south of Abai region.