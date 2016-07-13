EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:11, 13 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Rain and thunderstorms stay in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rains and thunderstorms with strong wind will stay in Kazakhstan. However, the weather without precipitation is expected in the east, northeast, south and southeast.

    Strong wind is forecast for Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Atyrau and Zhambyl regions.

    Fog is also expected in spots in Mangystau regions.

    Strong wind and dust storm are forecast for South Kazakhstan region.

    Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan regions will have hot weather today.

     

     

    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!