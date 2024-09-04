Rain and thunderstorms to grip Kazakhstan

North, northwest, and east of Kazakhstan are set to brace today, September 4, for rains and thundershowers with hail and squalls predicted in the country’s central parts, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

High wind and fog are expected locally.

Ground frosts are forecast to form in East Kazakhstan at night.

The high fire threat remains in Ulytau, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Almaty, Karaganda and Kostanay regions.

The extremely high fire threat is in effect in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Ulytau and Abai regions.