TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:30, 17 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Rain, black ice forecast for Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Unstable weather has been forecast in major areas of Kazakhstan today.

    According to the RSE «Kazhydromet», strong wind of 15-20 m/s is expected in Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl and Pavlodar regions. Fog will blanket Akmola and Zhambyl regions.

    Fog is also expected during night and morning hours in Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.

    Fog, rude wind of 15-20 m/s, black ice is predicted in Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions on October 17.

