TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:24, 25 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Rain, cold temperatures predicted for Kazakhstan May 25

    Photo credit: Pixabay.com

    Heavy precipitation will douse most regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday, May 25, Kazinform News Agency reports referring to Kazhydromet.

    According to the national weather agency, a mix of rain and snow is forecast for northern, central and southeastern Kazakhstan. Chances of showers will be high in the northeast, east and center of Kazakhstan, with hail predicted in the central part of the country.

    Gusty wind is expected to blow through the territory of the country, while foggy conditions will be observed in northern and central Kazakhstan at night.

    Only western Kazakhstan will enjoy fair, warm weather.

    Mercury will dip as low as +1, +6°C at night in Kostanay, west and north of North Kazakhstan, northeast of Aktobe region, northwest of Akmola, north of Ulytau, north of West Kazakhstan regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in the south of Kostanay, west and center of Atyrau, east of Kyzylorda, west and southwest of West Kazakhstan, northwest, southeast and center of East Kazakhstan, and center of Abai regions.

    Mets predict extreme fire hazard in the south of Abai, deserted areas of Turkistan, and east of Zhetysu regions.

    Tatyana Kudrenok
