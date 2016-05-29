EN
    10:15, 29 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Rain expected in Kazakhstan on May 29

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain and thunderstorm are expected in most parts of Kazakhstan on May 29.

    Thunderstorm and strong wind are expected in Almaty, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions today.

    Thunderstorm with possible hail and strong wind are expected in East Kazakhstan region.

    Thunderstorm and strong wind are also forecast for Akmola, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan regions.

    Strong wind and dust storm are expected in Mangystau region.

    Thunderstorm is also forecast for South Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions.

    Strong heat is expected in spots in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Mangystau regions today.

