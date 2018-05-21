Rain expected in Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rain, thunderstorm and increase of wind, patches of fog are expected to fall across the major part of the country today, Kazhydromet reports.

Thunderstorm, increase of wind blowing up to 15-20 m/s are forecast for Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.



Some patches of fog, dust storm, increase of wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23 m/p are expected today in Zhambyl region, dust storm and increase of wind up to 15-20 m/s are expected in South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and East Kazakhstan regions.