Rain expected in Kazakhstan today

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Rain is forecast for some regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday. Windflaw, strong wind, glazed rain, dust storm are expected in southern and south-western parts, Kazhydromet reports.

In Akmola, North Kazakhstan regions, squalls, glazed rain, strong wind up to 15-20 m/s with gusts of 25 m/s are expected in some places. Windflaw, dust storm, hail precipitation, wind of 15-20 m/s with gusts of 23-28 m/s are predicted for Turkestan region. In Kyzylorda region, squalls in some places, dust storm, 15-20 m/s wind with gusts up to 23-28 m/s are expected.

In Kostanay region, squall, glazed rain is predicted in some places. Wind with the strength of 15-20 m/s will blow here. Strong wind of 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 17-22 m/s, dust storm are also forecast for Atyrau region.

In Aktobe, Karaganda regions squall, glazed rain, strong wind up to 15-20 m/s, with gusts up to 25 m/s are expected. Strong wind up to 15-20 m/s will blow in Pavlodar region. Dust storm with strong wind of 15-20 m/s is also predicted for Mangystau region.

15-20 m/s wind will blow in West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions of Kazakhstan. Intense heat is expected in Almaty region today.

Extreme fire hazard persists in Kyzylorda Turkestan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Aktobe, Atyrau, and southern part of East Kazakhstan regions.