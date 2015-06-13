Rain expected in most parts of Kazakhstan on Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain is expected in most parts of Kazakhstan, thunderstorm is also expected with strong wind and a possibility of rain. The western regions of the country will not have precipitation today, "Kazhydromet" informs.

Strong wind and possible hail are forecast for Akmola and Kostanay regions.

The same weather was forecast for North Kazakhstan region with a possibility of fog at night and in the morning.

Strong wind and dust storms are expected in Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions.

Strong wind is forecast for Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Aktobe regions.

Karaganda region might have hail in spots and strong wind during the day.

Hail is also a possibility in East Kazakhstan region.

A strong heat wave will remain in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Almaty regions.